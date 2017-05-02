President Trump on Tuesday said that FBI Director James Comey was the "best thing" that ever happened to his 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary ClintonHillary Rodham ClintonClinton brings up ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ in Planned Parenthood speech Trump: Comey 'the best thing' that happened to Clinton Ex-DNC chair: Obama's 0K speaking fee 'none of your business' MORE.
"FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds!" Trump tweeted.
"The phony ... Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign?" he continued.
Comey will be back in the spotlight Wednesday morning, when he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
It’s the first of two hearings for Comey this week -- on Thursday he will appear before the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors as part of the ongoing investigations into Russia's election meddling.