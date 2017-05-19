Former GOP presidential candidate Jeb Bush suggested Friday that his predictions on the campaign trail that President Trump would bring "chaos" to the White House had been validated.

"When I ran for office, I said he is a chaos candidate and would be a chaos president," Bush said at the Skybridge Alternatives (SALT) hedge fund conference in Las Vegas, according to CNN.

"Unfortunately, so far chaos organizes the presidency right now," he added.

Bush, a former Florida governor, fought bitterly on the 2016 campaign trail with Trump, labeling the real estate mogul a " chaos candidate " and arguing he would make a "chaos president."

Bush, who was considered in the early days of the GOP race to be a favorite, ended his bid for the Republican nomination after a disappointing finish in the South Carolina primary in February 2016.

His comments Friday come in the wake of a series of controversies for Trump over the past 10 days, beginning with his abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey last week.

For his part, Trump has been quick to respond on Twitter and in news conferences to reports about his administration, often taking a combative tone or accusing news media of unfair press coverage.

Bush said Friday that the administration has become focused on "living in the tyranny of the moment." He also advised the president to "stop tweeting," according to CNN.

Bush, however, appeared sympathetic to Trump's concerns about leaks coming out of his administration and also applauded his nomination of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

"I've never seen a White House as leaky as this one," he said. "People should be fired if they're disloyal to the president of the United States and leaking."