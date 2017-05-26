Senate Intel Committee demands Trump campaign to turn over all docs: report

The Senate Intelligence Committee has reportedly asked President Trump's campaign to turn over all of its emails, documents and phone records as it continues its investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Officials briefed on the request told The Washington Post that the committee had sent a letter signed by committee chairman Sen. Richard BurrRichard BurrSenate Intel Committee demands Trump campaign to turn over all docs: report Mr. President: Cooperation with Russian investigation is your best play Overnight Cybersecurity: Senate Intel chiefs get subpoena power in Russia probe | Trump orders probe of leaks | Lawmaker unveils 'hacking back' bill MORE (R-N.C.) and ranking Democrat Sen. Mark WarnerMark WarnerSenate Intel Committee demands Trump campaign to turn over all docs: report Mr. President: Cooperation with Russian investigation is your best play Congress must address student loan debt crisis, a national economic drag MORE (Va.) to Trump's campaign committee last week.
The news of the letter comes a day after leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee received the broad authority to issue subpoenas in the Russia investigation without a full committee vote.
The panel voted unanimously to give Burr and Vice Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) the blanket authority for the duration of the investigation into Russia's election meddling and possible collusion with President Trump's campaign.
The two Senate leaders must be in agreement in order to issue an order.
