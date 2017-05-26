Senate Intel Committee demands Trump campaign to turn over all docs: report

The Senate Intelligence Committee has reportedly asked President Trump's campaign to turn over all of its emails, documents and phone records as it continues its investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials briefed on the request told The Washington Post that the committee had sent a letter signed by committee chairman Sen.(R-N.C.) and ranking Democrat Sen.(Va.) to Trump's campaign committee last week.

The news of the letter comes a day after leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee received the broad authority to issue subpoenas in the Russia investigation without a full committee vote.

The panel voted unanimously to give Burr and Vice Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) the blanket authority for the duration of the investigation into Russia's election meddling and possible collusion with President Trump's campaign.

The two Senate leaders must be in agreement in order to issue an order.