Trump claims defense money is pouring into NATO after speech

President Trump on Saturday claimed that money was "beginning to pour in" to NATO, just two days after he gave a speech scolding allies for not paying their fair share at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

"Many NATO countries have agreed to step up payments considerably, as they should. Money is beginning to pour in- NATO will be much stronger," Trump tweeted Saturday.

Trump's wording misrepresents how NATO is organized by suggesting that nations pay the alliance; each nation funds its own defense spending under the NATO umbrella. There is not a specific fund money would be pouring into.

Trump has frequently assailed the treaty organization as "unfair" to the U.S., arguing that other member states have long failed to uphold their defense spending commitments. Only five NATO countries — the U.S., Greece, Estonia, the U.K. and Poland — have met the treaty's agreement that countries spend at least 2 percent of their annual GDP on defense by 2024.

Trump reiterated that sentiment while speaking to NATO allies this week, saying the members "must finally contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations."

Trump wraps up his first foreign trip Saturday with the G7 summit. The president and first lady are expected to return back to the White House Saturday night.

Trump also tweeted about the G7 meetings Saturday, saying his first focus would be terrorism.