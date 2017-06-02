MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Friday blamed White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon for President Trump's decision to back out of the Paris climate accord, saying that the move signals that Bannon "is now the president of the United States."

"Time Magazine was right. Steve Bannon is president of the United States," Scarborough said on his show "Morning Joe."

"Donald Trump Donald TrumpNo country for people with disabilities Breakup the big country: A liberal case for state’s rights GOP siding with Trump on Russia shows depth of partisan divide MORE doesn't know anything about policy; Donald Trump doesn't know anything about politics; Donald Trump doesn't know anything about anything," he said.

"So Steve Bannon is now the president of the United States, and that was more clear yesterday than ever before."

Trump's announcement on Thursday that the U.S. would withdraw from the 195-nation climate agreement fulfilled a key promise of his "America first" agenda and marked his most drastic effort yet to unravel former President Obama's environmental policies.

But critics have blasted the decision as an abdication of U.S. leadership, arguing that, by withdrawing from the pact, the U.S. is simultaneously withdrawing from its role as global standard-bearer.

For his part, Bannon has called himself an "economic nationalist" and is a professed opponent of globalization and the "administrative state." He is considered a key player in influencing and implementing Trump's policy agenda and was among the group of administration officials to lobby the president to leave the climate deal.

Time Magazine featured the chief strategist and former Breitbart News executive on the cover of its February issue, labeling him "the great manipulator" and including a feature story titled "Is Steve Bannon the Second Most Powerful Man in the World?"