Trump: 'I will do what is necessary' in wake of London attack

President Trump pledged Sunday to prevent future terror strikes in the U.S., in the wake of a deadly attack in central London that left seven people dead and injured many more.

"We renew our resolve, stronger than ever before, to protect the United States and its allies from a vile enemy that has waged war on innocent life. And it has gone on too long,” Trump said in Washington, D.C., speaking at the Ford’s Theatre annual gala.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This bloodshed must end. This bloodshed will end. As president, I will do what is necessary is to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores,” he continued.

Trump had previously condemned the attacks Saturday night on Twitter, while simultaneously promoting his proposed travel ban.

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Trump’s comments echoed those of British Prime Minister Theresa May, who earlier said measures needed to be taken to prevent another attack in the U.K.

"We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are. Things need to change," May said Sunday.

This is the third terror attack the U.K. has dealt with in the last two months. A truck plowed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in March, and a suicide bomber targeted an Ariana Grande concert in the northern English city of Manchester two weeks ago.