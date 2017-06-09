Sen. Kirsten GillibrandKirsten GillibrandGillibrand rips Trump: 'Has he kept his promises? No. F--- no' Senate confirms Scott Brown as ambassador to New Zealand Overnight Cybersecurity: Comey account rocks DC | Anticipation mounts for hearing | Intel chiefs dodge Trump questions | Trump names FBI pick MORE (D-N.Y.) slammed President Trump with colorful language Friday, saying he has not kept his promises.

"Has he kept his promises? No. F--- no,” she said while addressing the Personal Democracy Forum in New York City.

“If we are not helping people, we should go the f--- home," she continued, repeating a line she used in an April New York magazine interview while talking about paid family leave legislation.

The New York senator is seen increasingly as a rising star within the Democratic Party, spurring chatter that she could be a candidate for president in 2020. She downplayed that talk in May.

“I’m focused entirely on running for Senate, so yes, I’m ruling it out,” she said of running for president.

 

 

