Mattis turned down White House calls to go on ‘Fox & Friends’: report

Defense Secretary James Mattis has been turning down regular requests by White House aides to appear on "Fox & Friends," the New York Times reported Monday.

Mattis has reportedly been asked weekly to give an interview Fox News's morning show, which strongly backs President Trump.

Trump has publicly praised "Fox & Friends" repeatedly, mostly recently thanking the show in a tweet for its "great reporting" last week after fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Great reporting by @foxandfriends and so many others. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and a White House assistant, appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Monday. President Trump touted her appearance in tweets beforehand.

He also frequently tweets about news topics discussed on the show shortly after TV segments air.

Mattis will appear before the Senate and House Armed Services committees this week, giving lawmakers the opportunity to ask him about a range of issues publicly.