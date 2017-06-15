GOP congressman: Cut back on town halls in wake of shooting

Rep. Lou Barletta Lou BarlettaGOP congressman: Cut back on town halls in wake of shooting Overnight Finance: Fed raises rates for second time in 2017 | GOP weighs keeping ObamaCare taxes | Tax reform becomes Wall Street obsession Overnight Healthcare: GOP considers keeping ObamaCare taxes | Dems seek review of HHS tweets MORE (R-Pa.) said members of Congress should cut down the number of town halls they host due to security concerns after a shooting at a GOP congressional baseball practice near Washington, D.C.

"I think absolutely. There's no question," the Pennsylvania Republican told a radio station near Wilkes-Barre. "I've been at the end of some of those town halls where the police had to carry people out and I get concerned not only for your own safety, but for the safety of the people who are there, who actually come to be heard and even if you have an opposing opinion, that's great.

“That's what these events are for, but there's a level, you know, when people cross a line to actually inciting other people and when individual safety becomes an issue then the purpose of doing it is lost,” he continued.

While Republican lawmakers have seen intense, raucous town halls since President Trump took office, Democrats have also expressed concerns about member safety. Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.), the chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, has expressed safety concerns to House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul RyanGOP, Democratic lawmakers show support for baseball game after shooting Senate overwhelmingly passes Russia sanctions deal Colbert thanks Trump: Response to shooting 'gives us hope' MORE (R-Wis.), according to USA Today.

Democrats and Republicans alike have been on the receiving of various threats in the wake of Wednesday’s shooting.

The office of Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.), for example, reported receiving a message saying, “One down, 216 to go.”

Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.) said several Democratic House lawmakers were at the receiving end of threatening phone calls saying, "You guys are next.”