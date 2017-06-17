NFL commissioner denies Kaepernick ostracized for national anthem protest

Although NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned for the football season, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell insists it’s not because the star once refused to stand for the national anthem.

“I believe that if a football team feels that Colin Kaepernick, or any other player, is going to improve that team, they're going to do it,” Goodell said during a "Rams All-Access" event with NFL Network's Andrea Kremer, according to multiple reports.

Last season, Kaepernick remained kneeling during the national anthem in what he said was a bid to increase awareness for social justice, racial equality and police brutality.

President Trump slammed the quarterback for the move during his campaign and in March claimed that Kaepernick’s unemployment was a result of his disrespect.