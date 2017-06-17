© Getty Images
Although NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned for the football season, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell insists it’s not because the star once refused to stand for the national anthem.
“I believe that if a football team feels that Colin Kaepernick, or any other player, is going to improve that team, they're going to do it,” Goodell said during a "Rams All-Access" event with NFL Network's Andrea Kremer, according to multiple reports.
Last season, Kaepernick remained kneeling during the national anthem in what he said was a bid to increase awareness for social justice, racial equality and police brutality.
President Trump slammed the quarterback for the move during his campaign and in March claimed that Kaepernick’s unemployment was a result of his disrespect.
“There was an article today that was reported that NFL owners don’t want to pick him up because they don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald TrumpDonald Trump'Sex and the City' star regrets getting her Emmy from Trump NFL commissioner denies Kaepernick ostracized for national anthem protest Protesters interrupt Trump-parody play: ‘Blood of Steve Scalise is on your hands’ MORE. Do you believe that?” Trump said.
Kaepernick is credited with driving the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012. ESPN recently said that he’s the best unsigned quarterback left on the market in June.
