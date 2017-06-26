Scarborough: Obama controlling Trump with 'Jedi mind tricks'

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough mocked President Trump during "Morning Joe" on Monday with a reference to the “Star Wars” movies, saying former President Barack Obama Barack ObamaCNN's Acosta: Fox 'always' got questions under Obama Poll: Voters want US to seek new climate pact to replace Paris The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE is controlling Trump with “Jedi mind tricks.”

Scarborough joked that after Obama left office, he traveled to the fictional island where “Star Wars” character Luke Skywalker trained to become a Jedi, after which Obama “[came] back with these extraordinary Jedi mind tricks.”

“Everybody’s been trying to get [Trump] to admit … that the Russians meddled with our elections,” Scarborough said. “And Barack Obama comes back and says, ‘the Russians meddled with our elections’ and [Trump] writes a tweet — ‘the Russians meddled with our elections.’”

Scarborough noted that Trump admitted to calling the GOP healthcare bill “mean” in a private meeting after Obama hit the bill’s “fundamental meanness” last week.

“It’s unbelievable,” Scarborough said. “Republican senators and House members are fighting for their political lives … and just because Donald Trump Donald TrumpCNN's Acosta: Fox 'always' got questions under Obama States rights might be best medicine for Trumpcare Huckabee: Senate GOP 'on the pathway to making some major blunders' with healthcare bill MORE is so crazy and so jealous of Barack Obama, [Obama] gets him to admit that the healthcare bill is ‘mean.’”

In an interview on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends” over the weekend, Trump took credit for calling the bill "mean" and said Obama used his term.

“Well he used my term, mean,” Trump said. “That was my term because I want to see — and I speak from the heart, that’s what I want to see. I want to see a bill with heart.”