Warren: Dems should campaign on single-payer healthcare plan

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) says Democrats in 2018 and 2022 should campaign on a national single-payer healthcare plan.

“President Obama tried to move us forward with health-care coverage by using a conservative model that came from one of the conservative think tanks that had been advanced by a Republican governor in Massachusetts,” Warren told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

“Now it’s time for the next step. And the next step is single payer," she added.

Democrats are fighting to defend ObamaCare as Senate Republicans near a possible vote on a plan to repeal the healthcare law.

At least four Republicans have said they may vote against a motion to proceed on the GOP's bill.

Warren said Democrats should do more than just defend ObamaCare, pressing her party to push more progressive healthcare solutions.

She said Democrats would do better in elections if they campaigned on a progressive platform.

“The progressive agenda is America’s agenda,” Warren said. “It’s not like we’re trying to sell stuff that people don’t want. … It’s not that at all. It’s that we haven’t gotten up there and been as clear about our values as we should be, or as clear and concrete about how we’re going to get there.”