Rep. Scalise readmitted to ICU after 3 weeks in hospital

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit after 3 weeks of hospital care due to concerns over a new infection.

"Congressman Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center due to new concerns for infection," a statement from Scalise's office said Wednesday night. "His condition is listed as serious. We will provide another update tomorrow, July 6."

Scalise was one of five injured by a lone gunman at a practice for the annual congressional baseball game last month. He was shot in his left hip and was admitted to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center under “critical condition” due to internal injuries.

Scalise was reportedly improving, according to a report yesterday, and was able to get out of bed though unable to eat.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center doctors had upgraded the lawmaker to “fair condition” late last month.