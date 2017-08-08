Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) said he is seriously concerned about a possible North Korean missile strike on his state as well as the rest of the United States.

"There's concern, but there's also pride," Sullivan said on Fox News's "The Story" Tuesday. “Alaska is the cornerstone of our nation’s missile defense."



President Trump warned North Korea Tuesday that it would be met with “be met with fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before” if it continued to make threats about nuclear attacks.

North Korea is reportedly considering a missile strike against the U.S. territory Guam after Trump’s comments.

Sullivan said that while he is concerned over the escalating tensions, the missile defense battalion stationed in Alaska “is literally protecting the country.”

“The Alaska guard unit there calls themselves the 300, protecting the 300 million,” Sullivan said. “So that’s what they’re doing now, protecting us.”

Sullivan introduced a bill in May to step up missile defense systems in Alaska in response to increased missile tests by North Korea.