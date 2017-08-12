Former Vice President took aim at President Trump’s comments that “many sides” led to violence at a white supremacist rally Saturday.

“There is only one side. #charlottesville,” Biden tweeted.

Trump had refused to single out the white supremacists who held the rally in Charlottesville, Va. in his condemnation of the violence there. A car struck a crowd of counter-protestors at the rally, leaving one dead.

Two others were killed during the protests after a helicopter crashed. Those victims were Virginia State Police Department officers who were in a hellicopter surveilling clashes below.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides," Trump said.

The white supremacists had gathered in Charlottesville for a “Unite the Right” rally to protest the removal of a Confederate statue.

Biden condemned the attack earlier, saying that “racism and hate have no place here.”