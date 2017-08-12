Former Vice President took aim at President Trump’s comments that “many sides” led to violence at a white supremacist rally Saturday.
“There is only one side. #charlottesville,” Biden tweeted.
There is only one side. #charlottesville— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2017
Trump had refused to single out the white supremacists who held the rally in Charlottesville, Va. in his condemnation of the violence there. A car struck a crowd of counter-protestors at the rally, leaving one dead.
Two others were killed during the protests after a helicopter crashed. Those victims were Virginia State Police Department officers who were in a hellicopter surveilling clashes below.
The white supremacists had gathered in Charlottesville for a “Unite the Right” rally to protest the removal of a Confederate statue.
Biden condemned the attack earlier, saying that “racism and hate have no place here.”