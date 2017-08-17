Former Vice President Al Gore Al GoreOPINION | Bolton: China is our last diplomatic hope for North Korea How the New South became a swing region Bill Maher compares Republican Party to trolls MORE said in an interview published Thursday that if he could give President Trump one piece of advice, it would be to resign.

Gore was asked the question during an interview with the website LADbible.

"Resign," Gore responded.

The 2000 presidential contender and environmental activist is promoting his new documentary "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," which documents Gore's trips around the world to teach advocates and influence climate change policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The large carbon polluters have put more than a billion dollars into an effort to try to deceive people into people thinking its not real," Gore told LADbible.

"When enough young people put the pressure on and do it passionately, than the laws begin to change," he said commenting on the future of activism.

Gore's comments come over two months after Trump announced he would pull the U.S. from the nonbinding Paris climate accord, making the United States one of three countries that haven't committed to the deal.

Trump said in July Trump's climate policies have created "the biggest upsurge of activism in favor of the climate that we have ever experienced."

Gore went to Trump Tower in New York City to discuss the issue with Trump after the election, but Gore has said he has since lost hope in working on climate change with the Trump administration.

"I thought that there was a chance he would come to his senses. But I was wrong," Gore said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" last month.