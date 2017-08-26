Ex-Obama official uses Spanish expletive to describe Trump after Arpaio pardon

Julian Castro, the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under former President Obama, had just one word to describe President Trump on Friday night.

“Pendejo,” Castro tweeted, shortly after the White House announced Trump would be pardoning former Maricopa County, Ariz. Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Trump in one word tonight: #pendejo — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 26, 2017

“Pendejo” is a Spanish curse world that is generally translated as “dumbass.”

In a statement issued Friday night, the White House announced Trump would be pardoning Arpaio.

“Throughout his time as sheriff, Arpaio continued his life’s work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration,” the statement read.

“Sheriff Joe Arpaio is now eighty-five years old, and after more than fifty years of admirable service to our nation, he is a worthy candidate for a presidential pardon," the White House said.

Arpaio was convicted last month of criminal contempt after he disobeyed a federal judge’s order to stop racially profiling Latinos while detaining individuals suspected of illegally entering the U.S.

Trump’s pardon drew a wave of backlash and criticism from both Republicans and Democrats.

Another former Obama official, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, chided Trump for announcing the pardon “during a natural disaster that could hurt millions.”

"That's not presidential, that's a coward," Perez said.