Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Memo: Trump faces critical fall Trump lawyer to reporter: 'Are you on drugs?' John Legend casting ‘out of shape’ Trump supporters for music video: report MORE in her new book openly questions former Vice President's Joe Biden Joe BidenIt's time to build the wall and fix our immigration system Obama team’s 2020 signals spark chatter among Dems The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE's assessment that the Democrats did not focus on the middle class during the campaign.

"Joe Biden said the Democratic Party in 2016 'did not talk about what it always stood for -- and that was how to maintain a burgeoning middle class,'" Clinton said in her new book, "What Happened," which was obtained by CNN.

"I find this fairly remarkable, considering that Joe himself campaigned for me all over the Midwest and talked plenty about the middle class," she continued.

Clinton was referring to comments made by Biden, in which he criticized Democrats' strategy to win over working-class voters that used to be a safe voting bloc for the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Because of the negative campaign that [President Donald] Trump ran, how much did we hear about that guy making 50,000 bucks on an assembly line, [and] the woman — his wife — making $28,000 as a hostess?" Biden said in May.

"They have $78,000, two kids, [are] living in a metropolitan area, and they can hardly make it," Biden continued, adding "When was the last time you heard us talk about those people?"

Biden is not the only figure in Clinton's book to take heat over her shocking loss.

Clinton offers blunt frank assessments of former FBI Director James Comey and Russian President Vladimir Putin for their actions during the campaign.

The former nominee even points at former President Obama, saying he could have put out a stronger response to Russian election meddling.

The book is set to be officially released on September 12.