Clinton: ‘I would have been seen as a genius’ if I won

Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that she would have been called a "genius" and her campaign "perfect" if she had won the 2016 presidential election.

In an interview with WNYC, the former secretary of State reflected on being the first female presidential nominee of a major political party. She said that because of the hurdles women face, she would have been hailed as brilliant if she won.

"I thought it was pretty revolutionary that I was the first woman to have a realistic chance of becoming president,” Clinton said. “So I don’t know how any woman who is not familiar to people, since we have so many hurdles to overcome, could have even been in that position that I found myself.

“So if I had won, you know, I would have been seen as a genius; my campaign would have been as perfect,” she added. “I understand all of that.”

Clinton, who led Donald Trump Donald John TrumpFeinstein expects public hearing with Donald Trump Jr. 'come hell or high water' Hope Hicks to become Trump’s third White House communications director: report Strange struggles for Trump support in Ala. race MORE in the polls for months ahead of the November election, eventually lost the electoral vote to the Republican nominee, but won the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots.

Clinton's comments drew a sarcastic response from former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

"And 'if' I won the lottery I'd be rich," Spicer wrote on Twitter.