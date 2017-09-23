Former Democratic Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.) tweeted that she hopes all NFL players kneel during the national anthem on Sunday in response to President Trump's remarks attacking Colin Kaepernick.

Edwards, who left Congress earlier this year, called Trump a "white supremacist who squats in our White House" in her tweet.

On Sunday, I hope every @NFL player takes a knee in solidarity w @Kaepernick7 against the white supremacist who squats in our White House. — Donna Edwards (@DonnaFEdwards) September 23, 2017

Trump suggested at a rally Friday night for Alabama Senate candidate Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE (R) that NFL players like Kaepernick who kneel during the national anthem should be fired and fans should walk out.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now,'" Trump said, adding, "'He is fired.'"

"When people like yourselves turn on television and you see those people taking the knee when they are playing our great national anthem – the only thing you could do better is if you see it, even if it's one player, leave the stadium," Trump added Friday. "I guarantee things will stop."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell responded to Trump's remarks on Saturday, calling them "divisive" and saying they show a "lack of respect" for the league and its players.

“Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities," Goodell said.