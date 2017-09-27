Army investigating West Point grad’s pro-communist social media posts

The U.S. Army announced on Tuesday that it is probing a West Point graduate's pro-communist posts on social media.

The Army was quick to announce it was looking into the messages posted by Second Lieutenant Spenser Rapone, issuing a statement on Tuesday saying, "Second Lieutenant Rapone's actions in no way reflect the values of the U.S. Military Academy or the U.S. Army."

"As figures of public trust, members of the military must exhibit exemplary conduct, and are prohibited from engaging in certain expressions of political speech in uniform. Second Lieutenant Rapone's chain of command is aware of his actions and is looking into the matter. The academy is prepared to assist the officer's chain of command as required," the statement continued.

Rapone put out two visibly pro-communist posts on Twitter this week, one in which he voiced his support for Argentine communist revolutionary Che Guevara.

"In case there was any lingering doubt, hasta la victoria siempre," Rapone tweeted on Monday, along with a picture of him revealing red shirt adorned Guevara's face under his uniform.

In case there was any lingering doubt, hasta la victoria siempre pic.twitter.com/0XrW38wcCk — Commie Bebop (@punkproletarian) September 25, 2017

Rapone posted another picture on Sunday of him holding up his military hat with the message "communism will win" written inside in a tweet expressing support for NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick amid President Trump's attacks on NFL players who take the knee during the national anthem.

Rapone also identifies as a communist on his Twitter page, with his bio reading, "Troop Left, Commie/space cowboy/straight edge insomniac @DSA Veterans [Democratic Socialists of America Veterans Working Group]."