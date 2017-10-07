Ken Starr, the former independent counsel in the Whitewater and Monica Lewinsky scandals during Bill Clinton Bill ClintonAll five living former presidents to attend hurricane relief concert The Hill's 12:30 Report The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE’s presidency, predicted Saturday that there would likely be indictments in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia's election meddling.

“Given what we do know, especially given what happened this summer with respect to the FBI’s intrusion into Paul Manafort’s condominium, in light of the revelations that we’ve seen about General Flynn, I have a sense that there will in fact be indictments,” Starr said on CNN’s “Smerconish," referring to President Trump's former campaign chairman and his first national security adviser, respectively.

Starr said “there may be guilty pleas” in the investigation, and said the indictment of foreign nationals could take place.

“What I find very interesting … is in light of the information that is now coming out with respect to Russian attempts to influence both the national election and 21 different states, what I expect to see is serious consideration of indicting one or more foreign nationals,” he said.

Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election has heated up in recent months. The former FBI director has assembled a team of more than a dozen prosecutors and attorneys, and has assembled two grand juries to issue subpoenas and compel testimony.



The FBI raided Manafort’s home and a storage unit owned by the former Trump campaign manager this summer.

Prosecutors on Mueller’s team also reportedly told Manafort they planned to indict him when they raided his home in July.