Former White House aide Sebastian Gorka encouraged a gathering of religious conservatives on Saturday to donate to his super PAC in order to "drain the swamp" in the nation's capital.

"If you want to help, if you want to drain the swamp, if you want to be part of this, join our team," Gorka said during his speech at the Values Voter Summit in Washington.

"Join the club. Don't just sit here and buy your tickets to next year's summit, OK? Check out what we're doing already. Join our team," he said, offering the website for the group.

"This is my super PAC, and this super PAC doesn't represent the usual people. There's no, you know, insurance companies, big pharma. No, you know what this? This is a super PAC for the forgotten man and woman, who voted for Donald Trump Donald John TrumpIvanka Trump pens op-ed on kindergartners learning tech Bharara, Yates tamp down expectations Mueller will bring criminal charges Overnight Cybersecurity: Equifax security employee left after breach | Lawmakers float bill to reform warrantless surveillance | Intel leaders keeping collusion probe open MORE," he continued.

Gorka's comments came before former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon addressed the group and predicted President Trump would win reelection in 2020 with "400 electoral votes."

The remarks from Gorka and Bannon appeared to be aimed at reassuring the president's supporters in the wake of a constant stream of reports on White House firings, dysfunction and the escalating probe into ties between Trump campaign associates and Russia during the election.

Trump addressed the Values Voter Summit on Friday, where he received a warm welcome. The president said his policy agenda was greatly influenced by Christianity.

“In America we don’t worship government, we worship God,” the president said.

“We know that parents, not bureaucrats, know best how to raise their children and create a thriving society,” he added. “We know that faith and prayer — not federal regulation, and by the way, we are cutting regulations at a clip that nobody has ever seen before.”

Trump also said "We’re saying Merry Christmas again," in an apparent reference to his fight with political correctness.