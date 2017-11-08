Dem asks Trump: Can you endorse my challenger?

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) mocked President Trump on Wednesday after Republicans lost a widely-watched gubernatorial race in Virginia, with Lieu asking Trump to endorse his GOP challenger.

Lieu noted that the Trump-backed GOP candidate in the Virginia race, Ed Gillespie, lost on Tuesday while the Trump-endorsed candidate Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeThe establishment must answer to the voters or face more challenges Moore won’t say if he wants McConnell ousted as leader Moore makes nice with Senate Republicans in trip to Capitol Hill MORE (R) also failed to win the GOP Senate primary in Alabama in September.

"Dear failing @realDonaldTrump: Since you have a habit of endorsing losers like Gillespie & Strange, can you also endorse my congressional opponent? Thanks," Lieu wrote on Twitter.

Dear failing @realDonaldTrump: Since you have a habit of endorsing losers like Gillespie & Strange, can you also endorse my congressional opponent? Thanks. https://t.co/Kug5MppEJL — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 7, 2017

Lieu also targeted Gillespie, asking the Virginia Republican whether tying his campaign to the president was "worth it" given his defeat to Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) on Tuesday.

"Dear Ed Gillespie: The President threw you under the bus. Many people also think you're a racist because of racist ads you used. Was running a divisive, bigoted campaign really worth it?" Lieu wrote.

Dear Ed Gillespie: The President threw you under the bus. Many people also think you're a racist because of racist ads you used. Was running a divisive, bigoted campaign really worth it? https://t.co/kJV6PsPoqO — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 8, 2017

Democrats swept the three major statewide elections in Virginia on Tuesday, as well as winning key races elsewhere around the country. In the governor's race, Northam defeated Gillespie by nearly 9 points in what was expected to be a close race.

Lieu argued that the wave of Democratic victories Tuesday night opened a path for more wins for the party in the House during the 2018 midterm elections.

"As a Vice Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), I know last night's wave election will expand the number of seats we are targeting," Lieu said. "Now is a good time for House Republicans to follow what many of their colleagues have done and retire gracefully."

"Dear @realDonaldTrump & #GOP Leadership," he added: "Voters are not stupid. We know you are sabotaging health care. Good luck in Nov 2018."

As a Vice Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), I know last night's wave election will expand the number of seats we are targeting. Now is a good time for House Republicans to follow what many of their colleagues have done and retire gracefully. https://t.co/uoQQErAKVx — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 8, 2017

Dear @realDonaldTrump & #GOP Leadership: Voters are not stupid. We know you are sabotaging health care. Good luck in Nov 2018. https://t.co/OAK3iiQdtE — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 8, 2017

Trump sent a tweet Tuesday night blasting Gillespie shortly after networks called the Virginia race for Northam, with the president saying the GOP candidate failed to "embrace me."

"Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before!" Trump wrote.