President Trump released a special Veterans Day video message on Saturday, thanking the "millions and millions" of veterans who have defended America in wars past.

In the video posted to Trump's Twitter, the president thanks veterans and their families for their service.

"On this wonderful Veterans Day, I want to express the incredible gratitude of the entire American Nation to the millions and millions of veterans that bravely defended our nation in uniform, and the strong families whose unwavering love and support allowed you to answer the call of duty," Trump said.

"We applaud your service, salute your sacrifice," Trump continued, "and pay tribute to your profound patriotism and love of our country."

In the video, Trump said that America's service members are the country's "best role models" for "our youngest citizens."

"America's veterans are this country's greatest national treasure," Trump said. "There's nothing close. You are the best role models for our youngest citizens, and you are a constant reminder of all that is decent, good, and brave."

Trump called on lawmakers to support veterans over the holiday weekend, saying that it was America's turn to serve veterans.

"Just as you fulfilled your duty to America, now America must fulfill our duty to all of you," Trump said. "We must ensure that our veterans are getting the care and support they so richly deserve."

Trump's recorded video remarks come as the president wraps up a 13-day Asia trip, his longest foreign trip so far as president.

Vice President Pence spent Saturday with veterans at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., cleaning the memorial in bitter 26 degree weather.

“Did we get the job done? That’s what I’m asking,” Pence said Saturday before taking a group photo with volunteers. “Thanks for all you do for our veterans each and every day."