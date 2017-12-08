An MSNBC reporter's live shot was interrupted on Friday after a man waving an American flag and chanting "Roy Moore's gonna win" jumped up and down behind him on camera.

Vaughn Hillyard was appearing from Pensacola, Fla., on a panel on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports" when he was interrupted by the man jumping into the background.

"There's clearly some Alabamians who have made their way here to Pensacola, Andrea," Hillyard said, reacting to the incident.

"Good job, Vaughn," Mitchell said, laughing.

“That’s exactly what political reporting is all about."

The incident comes just hours before President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE is set to hold a rally in the Florida city near the Alabama border.

Trump is expected to speak on behalf of Alabama Senate GOP candidate Roy Moore, who is battling Democrat Doug Jones ahead of the special election Tuesday.