Meghan McCain after Jones win: 'Suck it, Bannon'

Meghan McCain, the daughter of Sen. John McCainJohn Sidney McCainGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat Meghan McCain knocks Bannon: 'Who the hell are you' to criticize Romney? Dems demand Tillerson end State hiring freeze, consult with Congress MORE (R-Ariz.), blasted former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon on Tuesday night following the results of the Alabama Senate special election.

“Suck it, Bannon,” McCain tweeted just after the Alabama race was called for Democratic candidate Doug Jones.

Suck it, Bannon — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 13, 2017

Jones’s stunning victory over Republican opponent Roy Moore comes after a closely watched campaign to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE.

Moore was accused of sexual misconduct last month by multiple women, including one woman who said Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 years old and he was in his 30s.

Moore denied the allegations, but faced calls to drop out of the race from top Republicans.



The Republican National Committee briefly cut off support for Moore, but reinstated its support in the final week of the race.



President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE threw his support behind Moore, however, urging his followers on Twitter to vote for Moore and holding a campaign rally near the Alabama border in support of Moore.



Trump also recorded a robocall for Moore in the final days of the race, and attacked Jones as a “Schemer/Pelosi puppet.”

Jones’s victory tightens Republicans’ margin in the Senate, giving them just a 51-49 advantage over Democrats heading into the 2018 midterm elections.

McCain has previously blasted Bannon for attacking Mitt Romney for not serving in the military while previously working for Trump, who received five deferments from military service during the Vietnam War.