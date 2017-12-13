Singer Joy Villa, a vocal President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE supporter, announced on Wednesday that she is launching an exploratory committee for a congressional bid in Florida.

"I am officially launching my exploratory committee into a congressional run for the state of Florida," Villa said on "Fox & Friends."

"I'm looking everywhere from Jacksonville all the way down to Miami," she continued.

Villa had told "Fox & Friends" in October that she was considering a run for Congress.

"I'm looking at Florida, I'm looking at California and I'm looking at New York, because these are all places I live and work and have grown up in," she said at the time.

"I'd be running as an outsider, but definitely running as a Republican," the songwriter added.

President Trump encouraged Villa in a tweet after her comments in October.

Good luck to @Joy_Villa on her decision to enter the wonderful world of politics. She has many fans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

Villa gained national attention in February when she wore a "Make America Great Again" dress to the Grammy Awards.