GOP congressional candidate Michael Grimm denounced his former political ally Stephen Bannon on Friday in the wake of Bannon's controversial comments in a new book.

"One of the main reasons why I'm running for Congress is to forward President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE's agenda and the pro-America agenda, and I cannot work with anyone that does not want to forward that agenda, and will do anything that will harm the Trump administration," Grimm told CNN's Jake Tapper.

"I think that this book as a whole is harmful because it's a major distraction," said Grimm, a former GOP congressman who went to jail for tax evasion before announcing a bid for his former New York House seat last year.

Grimm weighed in Friday on author Michael Wolff's newly released book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House." Excerpts of the book, released starting earlier this week, prompted Trump to cut ties with Bannon, his former White House chief strategist.

Bannon was quoted in Wolff's book saying he believed Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump files paperwork to transfer businesses MORE's meeting with a Russian lawyer in the summer of 2016 was "treasonous" and "unpatriotic." The Russian lawyer had promised damaging information on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father MORE.

"They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV," Bannon said, referring to the Russia probe.

Grimm hit back at the comments Friday, saying they were harmful to the White House.

"I have been strongly saying over and over again that anyone that gives any credence to this Russia-gate or Russian collusion story is only adding fuel to a fire that is only, in my humble but professional opinion, is a political witch hunt," Grimm said.

"So that in itself is very harmful to this administration," he continued. "And I don't think that anyone should ever take shots at anyone's children."

"To go after his family, for me is crossing a line."

The former congressman said last year he was "excited" to have Bannon's help in his current election bid. Grimm was among a number of candidates that Bannon had backed for 2018, with the pair appearing in a photo together after Grimm's announcement.