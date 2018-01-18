Trump to host gala marking anniversary of inauguration at Mar-a-Lago

President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE is expected to celebrate the first anniversary of his inauguration this weekend with a party at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to Bloomberg News.

Tickets for the event, which will be held Saturday night, begin at $100,000 a pair, which pays for dinner and a photo with Trump. Attendees can pay $250,000 to participate in a roundtable with Trump.

Bloomberg reports that the event is being jointly hosted by Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel and billionaire casino mogul Steve Wynn, and proceeds from the event will benefit Trump’s presidential campaign and the RNC.

According to Trump's official schedule released by the White House, he and first lady Melania Trump are set to leave Washington, D.C., on Friday afternoon for Palm Beach, Fla.

Trump is expected to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The president’s departure comes before a Friday night deadline that could see the federal government shut down if a spending bill isn’t passed by both the House and the Senate.

House Republicans passed a short-term spending bill on Thursday, but Senate Democrats have vowed to block the bill when it comes up for a vote on the Senate floor.

The Senate on Thursday night pushed debate on the short-term bill to Friday, meaning that lawmakers will have just 13 hours to pass a bill to fund the government past Friday night’s deadline.