Steve Wynn resigns as RNC finance chair after sexual misconduct allegations

Republican National Committee (RNC) finance chairman Steve Wynn is stepping down from his post following sexual misconduct allegations, according to a Republican source familiar with the matter.

"Today I accepted Steve Wynn’s resignation as Republican National Committee finance chair," RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said in a statement obtained by The Hill.

The RNC's statement Saturday, first reported by Politico, was its first response since allegations of sexual misconduct involving the casino mogul broke the previous day.

GOP officials came under pressure to respond after The Wall Street Journal reported Friday on the allegations against Wynn, which span decades, from employees at his properties.

The Journal reported that Wynn reached a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist who worked at his Wynn Las Vegas property who said he forced her to have sex with him. Other women reported multiple other instances of inappropriate touching or comments.

Wynn denied misconduct allegations in a statement to the newspaper.

“The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous. We find ourselves in a world where people can make allegations, regardless of the truth, and a person is left with the choice of weathering insulting publicity or engaging in multi-year lawsuits. It is deplorable for anyone to find themselves in this situation,” Wynn said.

The casino mogul claimed that “the instigation of these accusations is the continued work of my ex-wife Elaine Wynn, with whom I am involved in a terrible and nasty lawsuit in which she is seeking a revised divorce settlement.” Elaine Wynn's attorney denied the claim.

News of the allegations sent Wynn Resorts's stocks plummeting on Friday, with the company's board of directors launching an investigation "comprised solely of independent directors" to look into the allegations.

It also fueled political attacks, with the Democratic National Committee (DNC) hammering its Republican counterpart for two consecutive days, accusing party officials of having a double standard when it came to handling allegations of sexual misconduct.

Democrats noted that Republicans were quick to call out Democratic lawmakers and say that the party should return donations from filmmaker Harvey Weinstein when a wave of sexual misconduct allegations against him emerged in the fall.

"In the exact words of RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielRNC chairwoman: Dems owe Americans an explanation for shutdown 'fiasco' Democrats will pay at polls for shutting down the government Arizona has had enough of Jeff Flake's partisan nonsense MORE, ‘If you stand for treating women well and you stand for the respect of women, you shouldn't take money from somebody who treated women with the absolute highest level of disrespect,’ ” DNC deputy communications director Sabrina Singh said in a statement Friday that the party recirculated on Saturday.

Wynn was tapped to serve as the GOP's finance chairman following President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: If there's no wall, there's no DACA fix Trump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages Trump Commerce pick told lawmakers he would look at reversing Obama move on internet oversight: report MORE's inauguration last year. He previously called Trump a "great friend" in 2016 and served as a vice chairman on Trump's inaugural committee.

The businessman has donated to an array of political organizations as well both Republican and Democratic politicians.

He gave around $450,000 to the RNC and over $761,000 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Party officials have not indicated yet what they will do with Wynn's donations.

Wynn donated $729,217 to Trump's inauguration and has made major contributions to Sens. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerRNC launches effort against red-state Dems over shutdown Thousands turn out for Women's March rally in Las Vegas DNC targets GOP senators over shutdown in digital ad MORE (D-Nev.), John McCainJohn Sidney McCainUS sends A-10 squadron to Afghanistan for first time in three years McCain: ‘All of us share responsibility’ for government shutdown GOP strategist: Shutdown is on Trump and GOP MORE (R-Ariz.) and former Rep. Joe Heck Joseph (Joe) John HeckFrom ethos to action: Creating a service movement Bolton backs vulnerable Senate Republicans Nevada GOP Senate hopeful distances himself from Trump, Cruz MORE (R-Nev.).

The mogul has also made smaller donations to various lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump: If there's no wall, there's no DACA fix Schumer: Democrats 'cut the best deal we could' Dems sour on shutdown tactics MORE (R-Ky.) and Sens. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioOvernight Regulation: Trump’s former chemical safety nominee leaving EPA | Senate confirms Powell as Fed chair | NTSB 'gathering information' on Tesla crash Overnight Cybersecurity: Mueller interviewed Sessions in Russia probe | Comey met investigators last year | Dems demand social media firms probe Russian bots | Missing FBI text messages anger Republicans Overnight Finance: Senate confirms Powell as Fed chair | Mulvaney declares 'new mission' for consumer bureau | Trump says solar tariffs will boost jobs MORE (R-Fla.), Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeDems sour on shutdown tactics Senate faces difficult path to immigration deal White House: Graham-Durbin immigration bill 'dead on arrival' MORE (R-Ariz.), Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottOvernight Finance: Shutdown drama grips Capitol | White House backs short-term spending bill | Mulvaney begins consumer bureau shake-up Republican senator puts hold on Trump's trade nominees Schumer: 'I totally believe' Durbin over Trump MORE (R-S.C.), Orrin Hatch Orrin Grant HatchDemocrats have open door amid wave of Republican retirements GOP senator amid looming shutdown: Country 'being run by idiots' Looming decision by Trump administration on Puerto Rico has implications for taxpayers MORE (R-Utah) and Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerSenate moderates see influence grow after shutdown fight Winners and losers from the government shutdown Shutdown leaves federal employees in the lurch MORE (R-Tenn.).

Wynn has also made donations to Democrats, giving over $31,000 to former Sen. Harry Reid Harry Mason ReidDems search for winning playbook Dems face hard choice for State of the Union response The Memo: Immigration battle tests activists’ muscle MORE (D-Nev.) and smaller donations to former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenOvernight Cybersecurity: Mueller interviewed Sessions in Russia probe | Comey met investigators last year | Dems demand social media firms probe Russian bots | Missing FBI text messages anger Republicans Biden on Russia: Easy to say we should've said more Poll: Biden, Sanders, Oprah all lead Trump big in 2020 match-ups MORE and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages House Judiciary Republican: Comey could be called to testify again Stakes intensify: Mueller seeks to question Trump MORE.

Josh Delk contributed to this report, which was updated at 3:30 p.m.