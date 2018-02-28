Arpaio on Trump: 'I can read his mind without even talking to him'

Former Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff Joe Arpaio says in a new interview that he believes he has a connection with President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE, claiming “I can read his mind without even talking to him.”

“I think he may be reading mine,” Arpaio told The Washington Post. “Is there something that goes through the airwaves? Mental telepathy?”

Arpaio, who is running for a Senate seat in Arizona, also credited Trump for his decision to run for office, saying Trump “needs help” in Washington.

“I am running now because of Trump,” Arpaio told the Post. “Because he needs help.”

The former sheriff also told the Post he believes Trump should make him White House press secretary.

“That would be a great combination, what a great combination,” he said. “I’ll have all those reporters eating out of my hand, you know that.”



Arpaio announced his Republican bid for Senate in January, saying he was running “to support the agenda and policies of President Donald Trump.”

“I’m going to have to work hard; you don’t take anything for granted. But I would not being doing this if I thought that I could not win. I’m not here to get my name in the paper, I get that every day, anyway,” Arpaio told the Washington Examiner at the time.

Trump pardoned Arpaio last year after he was convicted of ignoring a court order related to racial profiling in his county.

“Sheriff Joe Arpaio is now 85 years old, and after more than 50 years of admirable service to our Nation, he is a worthy candidate for a Presidential pardon," the White House said in a statement at the time.

Arpaio is among a crowded GOP Senate primary field to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeFlake to try to force vote on DACA stopgap plan Congress punts fight over Dreamers to March Outgoing GOP rep: Republican Party 'heading into trouble' in election MORE (R). Other candidates include Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyPacific Command chief: 'Fair' to criticize Olympic coverage of North Korea Overnight Finance: Shutdown looms | Paul holds up Senate vote | House GOP scrambles for budget votes | What's in the deal | Dow falls 1,000 points for second time this week | Conservatives threaten Fed nominee | Trump announces IRS pick House GOP leaders scramble for budget votes MORE (R) and former state Sen. Kelli Ward (R).

In a poll released in early January, Arpaio was statistically tied with McSally in the race.