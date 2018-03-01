Poll: Dems lead GOP among millennials two-to-one heading toward November

Millennial voters are backing Democrats over Republicans by a more than two-to-one ratio heading toward November's midterms, according to a Pew Research Center poll released Thursday.

Sixty-two percent of millennial voters said if the 2018 elections were held today, they would vote for the Democratic candidate, while only 29 percent said they would support the Republican.

While millennial voters have historically supported Democrats, the Pew survey signals strong support for the party as it works to recapture control of Congress.

The 2014 midterm elections saw 50 percent of millennial voters backing Democratic candidates, while 41 percent of the generation supported the GOP, according to Pew.

Fifty-three percent of millennials said they supported Democrats in 2010, and 37 percent said they supported Republicans.

The midterm elections will serve as a referendum on President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE's first two years in office, and multiple generic ballot polls in recent days have found Democrats with double-digit leads.

Pew reported that 65 percent of millennials disapproved of the job Trump was doing, while only 27 percent approved.

The Pew Research Center poll on the 2018 congressional elections was conducted on Jan. 10-15.