Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyDem: Trump is 'embarrassing our nation at home and abroad' Leading House Democrat: Franken and Conyers should resign Red state lawmakers find blue state piggy bank MORE (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday called it "sexist" for Republicans to invoke House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiLawmakers feel pressure on guns Former Pelosi challenger: I have no 'interest in running for leadership again' Congress punts fight over Dreamers to March MORE (D-Calif.) as a way of attacking Democratic congressional candidates.

Crowley, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, was asked about Democratic candidate Conor Lamb distancing himself from Pelosi during his race against Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone ahead of Tuesday's special election in Pennsylvania.

“I think they need to get a new game book,” Crowley said of Republicans. “The attempts to use Nancy Pelosi, it’s failing them at this point. And I think, quite frankly, it’s sexist.”

Crowley said Lamb was successful because he “localized” the election and met the needs of the people in the southwestern Pennsylvania district, which President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE won by nearly 20 points in 2016.

“This election was not about Nancy Pelosi,” Crowley said.

Lamb had said that he would not support Pelosi in her next leadership bid, something Republicans touted in the run-up to Tuesday's election, saying the Democratic candidate was casting himself as "anti-Pelosi" in an attempt to sway voters in the traditionally red district.

“Imagine that, a Democratic candidate who’s against Nancy Pelosi, the minority leader,” Republican National Committee spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said.

“He has made himself into essentially a Republican. So you have a Republican in name and a Republican in truth running against one another.”

Tuesday's election in Pennsylvania's 18th congressional district was closely watched nationally, given Trump's victory in the area outside Pittsburgh and the implications for the fall midterm elections as Republicans work to hold off Democrats across the country.

The votes were too close to call on Tuesday, but the New York Times declared Lamb the victor on Wednesday evening.