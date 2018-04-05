GOP state candidate refuses to apologize for calling Parkland student a 'communist pig'
© Getty Images

A Republican candidate for the Massachusetts House says he won’t apologize after attacking a student survivor of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting, calling David Hogg a “communist pig.”

Ron Beaty has been tweeting about Hogg, who has become an outspoken gun control advocate after a gunman killed 17 people inside his high school in February.

The county commissioner in Barnstable, Mass., called the teenager “an absolute idiot,” “a two bit punk” and a “self-promoting opportunistic rat” in the past week.

“I agree with Ted Nugent,” Beaty tweeted Wednesday. “#DavidHogg is brainwashed. It’s tragic and he probably can’t be fixed, a lost cause."

Beaty also retweeted several pictures of Hogg being compared to Adolf Hitler, an increasingly common attack against the high school student by members of the far-right.

Beaty’s comments were denounced by the Cape Cod School Board, the local March for Our Lives group of students and the Cape Cod chapter of Grandmothers Against Gun Violence,  the Cape Code Times reported on Monday.

But the conservative politician said Wednesday that he will not apologize.

Hogg has been feuding with Fox News host Laura Ingraham after she mocked him for being rejected to several California colleges.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student called on companies to pull their advertisements from her show, and more than a dozen have done so.

Beaty is challenging the state’s incumbent, Rep. Randy Hunt (R) in the primary for the 5th Barnstable District.

A vocal supporter of President TrumpDonald John TrumpPompeo, Joint Chiefs chairman challenged Trump plans to withdraw from Syria: report Mexican senators call on Pena Nieto to halt cooperation with US after Trump attacks Trump signs off on memo to send National Guard to southern border MORE and the National Rifle Association, Beaty cannot own a gun himself because of his 14-month conviction for threatening to kill former President George H.W. Bush in the early 1990s.

Tags Donald Trump Massachusetts David Hogg Laura Ingraham Ron Beaty NRA