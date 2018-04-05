GOP state candidate refuses to apologize for calling Parkland student a 'communist pig'

A Republican candidate for the Massachusetts House says he won’t apologize after attacking a student survivor of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting, calling David Hogg a “communist pig.”

Ron Beaty has been tweeting about Hogg, who has become an outspoken gun control advocate after a gunman killed 17 people inside his high school in February.

The county commissioner in Barnstable, Mass., called the teenager “an absolute idiot,” “a two bit punk” and a “self-promoting opportunistic rat” in the past week.

The inept political insect and socialist twit, @DavidHogg111 can be BLOCKED on Twitter if one does not wish to view his self-promoting unAmerican propaganda any longer. I have done exactly that. pic.twitter.com/hhG3ciqEWv — Ron Beaty (@ronbeatyjr) April 3, 2018

“I agree with Ted Nugent,” Beaty tweeted Wednesday. “#DavidHogg is brainwashed. It’s tragic and he probably can’t be fixed, a lost cause."

I agree with Ted Nugent. #DavidHogg is brainwashed. It’s tragic & he probably can’t be fixed, a lost cause. #Hogg is consumed with hate, & is part of the problem, not the solution. pic.twitter.com/s0DOKDqio3 — Ron Beaty (@ronbeatyjr) April 4, 2018

Beaty also retweeted several pictures of Hogg being compared to Adolf Hitler, an increasingly common attack against the high school student by members of the far-right.

Beaty’s comments were denounced by the Cape Cod School Board, the local March for Our Lives group of students and the Cape Cod chapter of Grandmothers Against Gun Violence, the Cape Code Times reported on Monday.

But the conservative politician said Wednesday that he will not apologize.

I have no intention of apologizing about my statements on #DavidHogg. However, #TheHoggMan should apologize to Laura Ingraham. — Ron Beaty (@ronbeatyjr) April 3, 2018

Hogg has been feuding with Fox News host Laura Ingraham after she mocked him for being rejected to several California colleges.





The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student called on companies to pull their advertisements from her show, and more than a dozen have done so.

Beaty is challenging the state’s incumbent, Rep. Randy Hunt (R) in the primary for the 5th Barnstable District.

A vocal supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo, Joint Chiefs chairman challenged Trump plans to withdraw from Syria: report Mexican senators call on Pena Nieto to halt cooperation with US after Trump attacks Trump signs off on memo to send National Guard to southern border MORE and the National Rifle Association, Beaty cannot own a gun himself because of his 14-month conviction for threatening to kill former President George H.W. Bush in the early 1990s.