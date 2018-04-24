Rahm Emanuel warns Dems away from impeachment talk: Issue is 'not political'

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D) on Monday warned Democrats away from talk of impeaching President Trump Donald John TrumpRand's reversal advances Pompeo New allegations could threaten Trump VA pick: reports President Trump puts on the pageantry for Macron’s visit MORE in the midst of the 2018 midterm election campaigns.

"I lived through the Clinton White House. This is a serious legal and constitutional, not political, issue. ... I couldn't be angrier at Donald Trump. ... That said, you don't just flippantly say: 'We're for [impeachment],'" Emanuel said, according to Axios.

"When we get to it, we collectively as a country will know it — as we did with, like, Richard Nixon," he continued.

"You don't just treat ... the policy standard of impeachment ... as a political tool. It's a constitutional standard and, when that standard has been met, we'll know about it. ... This is a case where the best politics is good policy," he said.

Emanuel's comments follow a New York Times report that Republicans are looking to excite their base by warning Democrats will quickly move to impeach the president if they take back control of the House in November.

The Times reports that Democrats are not united in how to respond to the Republican strategy.

Progressive leaders and candidates reportedly say impeachment can be used a rallying cry for the liberal base, while other Democrats have called it a political trap that can distract from other issues on their campaign platform.