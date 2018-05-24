Trump: ‘Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country’ if you can’t ‘stand proudly' for national anthem

President Trump Donald John TrumpCEO of American investment firm believed Michael Cohen could bring in GOP donors for deals: report NAACP slams NFL for gag rule on national anthem Pelosi: Republican meeting over informant will 'nix' possibility of bipartisan briefing MORE suggested in an interview broadcast early Thursday that those who can't "stand proudly" during the national anthem "shouldn't be in the country" after the NFL passed a rule banning kneeling during the "Star-Spangled Banner."

The president during an interview with "Fox & Friends" touted the NFL's new rule, which bans on-field protests during the national anthem, and chided the league for allowing players to remain in the locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think that’s good. I don’t think people should be staying in the locker rooms, but still I think it’s good. you have to stand proudly for the National Anthem," Trump said.

"You shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there. Maybe they shouldn’t be in the country," he added.

"You have to stand proudly for the National Anthem. You shouldn't be playing, you shouldn't be there. Maybe they shouldn't be in the country...the NFL owners did the right thing" -President @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/bt36t4EX5u — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 24, 2018

Team owners on Wednesday decided to allow NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to impose "appropriate discipline on league personnel who do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem." Teams will be fined if players do not stand and "show respect for the flag."

Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceNAACP slams NFL for gag rule on national anthem Pence celebrates NFL requiring players to stand for anthem: 'Winning' Pence: North Korea will 'end like the Libyan model' if Kim does not cooperate MORE reacted to the league's decision on Wednesday, calling it a victory for both NFL fans and the Trump administration.

"Today’s decision by the @NFL is a win for the fans, a win for @POTUS, and a win for America. Americans can once again come together around what unites us – our flag, our military, and our National Anthem. Thank you NFL. #ProudToStand," he tweeted.

Today’s decision by the @NFL is a win for the fans, a win for @POTUS, and a win for America. Americans can once again come together around what unites us – our flag, our military, and our National Anthem. Thank you NFL. #ProudToStand pic.twitter.com/zNwxhYGNaN — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 23, 2018

Players began kneeling during the anthem in 2016 as a means of protesting social injustice in the U.S., sparking criticism from Trump.

--This report was updated at 8:56 a.m.