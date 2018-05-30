A Democratic congressional candidate on Wednesday compared President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse GOP prepares to consider Trump's billion clawback Mexico's president fires back at Trump: We will never pay for your wall Trump in Nashville claims people were 'infiltrating' his campaign MORE to Osama bin Laden and the Taliban, calling him the current "greatest threat to our democracy" in a new campaign ad.

“After 9/11, the greatest threat to our democracy lived in a cave,” Dan Helmer, who is running against Rep. Barbara Comstock Barbara Jean ComstockVA needs to fire dangerous doctors and improve hiring practices, oversight Tax law supporters rally for Republicans in tough races Congress — when considering women’s health, don’t forget about lung cancer MORE (R) in Virginia's 10th District, says in the video, talking over footage of the late terrorist leader. “Today, he lives in the White House.”

“No one, even the president, is above the law,” Helmer continued.

The congressional candidate made headlines earlier this month after releasing a video of him purchasing an assault weapon at a gun show to show how easy it is for anyone to buy a high-powered weapon in the United States.

Helmer also captured attention back in September for calling out Comstock with a “Top Gun” parody campaign ad where he accused the Republican lawmaker of moving too far to the right and not holding town hall events. In a parody of the iconic bar scene from the movie, Helmer took on the role of Tom Cruise's "Maverick."

“I’m different. I’m not a politician," Helmer, an Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, says in the new ad. "I’m a Rhodes scholar who served in combat. I’m for a Medicare-for-all option and against drug companies that rip off seniors. I'll fight the gun lobby to protect children, not guns.”