The Wall Street Journal's editorial board warned Republicans on Tuesday that the GOP could lose their House and Senate majorities over immigration in November and called for an end to a Trump administration policy that has resulted in family separations at the southern border.

"This is self-destructive politics. This year is the GOP’s best opportunity for immigration reform in a decade," the editorial board wrote.

"If Republicans lose their House majority, they will have less leverage when the Supreme Court rules on legalization for Dreamers. If the Obama program is upheld, Mr. Trump won’t have obtained money for his border wall or anything else," it added, referring to young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents.

The board notes the divide in the GOP over the issue of immigration, citing the controversial Trump administration policy that has resulted in the separation of migrant families at the southern border.

"As for November, House control will be won or lost in swing districts where legalizing the Dreamers is popular and separating families isn’t. Members like California’s Steve Knight and Florida’s Carlos Curbelo Carlos Luis CurbeloZeal, this time from the center The Hill's 12:30 Report Few voice support after House GOP releases 293-page DACA bill MORE need to show voters that they’re working toward a solution for Dreamers," the board said. "The smart play is for Republicans to show they can solve at least some immigration problems."

"If Mr. Trump wants to lose the House and risk impeachment, he’ll take [former White House chief strategist Stephen] Bannon’s bad advice and keep giving Democrats a daily picture of children stripped from their parents," the board continued.

"The immediate solution should be for the Administration to end 'zero-tolerance' until it can be implemented without dividing families."

House Republicans have rushed to resuscitate their immigration plan after President Trump Donald John Trump20 weeks out from midterms, Dems and GOP brace for surprises Sessions responds to Nazi comparisons: 'They were keeping the Jews from leaving' Kim Jong Un to visit Beijing this week MORE sent mixed signals about which measure he supports. Trump suggested on Friday that would not sign the more moderate compromise legislation planned for a vote this week.

Trump is set to meet with House Republicans on Tuesday to discuss a GOP bill shielding young immigrants from deportation.

Updated at 8:00 a.m.