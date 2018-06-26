Bloomberg mulling running for president in 2020 as a Dem: report

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is mulling a 2020 presidential bid, CBS New York reported Tuesday.

Sources told the outlet that Bloomberg, who flirted with launching a 2016 presidential bid as an independent, is now considering running as a Democrat.

The CBS affiliate reports that Bloomberg regrets not running in 2016 because he believes he could have become president or prevented President Trump Donald John TrumpCohen's lawyers argue 12,000 items protected by attorney-client privilege: reports Former migrant detention facility worker leaks footage from inside facility to MSNBC Trump misidentifies Appalachian Trail as 'Tallahassee Trail' while mocking Sanford MORE from being elected.

Bloomberg also previously contemplated White House bids in 2008 and 2012.

The businessman and former mayor has signaled in recent days that he looking to jump into the political fray, announcing last week that he would dole out $80 million on the 2018 midterm elections, with most of the money going to help congressional Democrats retake the House.

“Republicans in Congress have had almost two years to prove they could govern responsibly. They failed," Bloomberg said in a statement last week.

“I’ve never thought that the public is well-served when one party is entirely out of power, and I think the past year and half has been evidence of that,” he added.

Bloomberg also blasted Republicans in the statement, saying they “have done little to reach across the aisle to craft bipartisan solutions — not only on guns and climate change, but also on jobs, immigration, health care, and infrastructure.”

Bloomberg joins a slew of potential Democratic presidential candidates including former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenEntrepreneurial spirit no longer just for the young Biden: Trump family separation policy could make the US a pariah Elizabeth Warren can unify Democrats and take back the White House MORE, former Massachusetts Gov. Duval Patrick (D), as well as Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandKamala Harris on 2020 presidential bid: ‘I’m not ruling it out’ Overnight Defense: Defense spending bill amendments target hot-button issues | Space Force already facing hurdles | Senators voice 'deep' concerns at using military lawyers on immigration cases Senators 'deeply troubled' military lawyers being used for immigration cases MORE (D-N.Y.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic senators propose bill giving overtime pay to farmworkers Kamala Harris on 2020 presidential bid: ‘I’m not ruling it out’ Races to watch in Tuesday’s primaries MORE (D-Calif.), among others.