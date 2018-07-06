Poll: Immigration top issue for voters ahead of midterms

Americans are most likely to select concerns about immigration policy as the top important issue to them ahead of November's midterm elections, according to a survey released Thursday.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 15 percent of registered voters said on Monday that immigration is their biggest concern, topping economic performance and healthcare.

That number is much higher among Republicans, with 26 percent of GOP voters citing immigration as their major concern while just 7 percent of Democrats said the same.





Among Democrats, health care (16 percent) and economic worries (14 percent) top concerns over immigration, as voters stay firmly divided over President Trump Donald John TrumpEx-CIA chief Brennan compares Trump to Bernie Madoff Timeline: The controversies of Scott Pruitt Warren: Trump should have fired Pruitt ‘28 scandals ago’ MORE's handling of the southern border.

Overall, 52 percent of registered voters polled said they disapproved of Trump's job performance on immigration issues so far, with 81 percent of Republicans supporting and 84 percent of Democrats opposing his immigration policies.

Americans' concerns over immigration issues has been rising since the beginning of the year, according to a Gallup poll last month, that found that the issue grew as the top concern past other issues such as gun control and race relations.

A poll released last month by NBC News and The Wall Street Journal, however, reported that health care was the No. 1 issue for voters heading toward November.

Reuters/Ipsos monthly tracking poll was conducted between June 28 and July 2, and contacted 2,252 registered voters.