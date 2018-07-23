Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a self-declared democratic socialist and first-time House candidate, fired back at Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisTrump to hold campaign rally in Tampa on July 31 Ocasio-Cortez fires back at GOP lawmaker who referred to her as 'whatever she is’ GOP governor hopeful refers to Ocasio-Cortez as ‘this girl ... or whatever she is’ MORE (R-Fla.) on Monday after he referred to her as "this girl Ocasio-Cortez or whatever she is” over the weekend.

“Rep DeSantis, it seems you‘re confused as to ‘whatever I am,’ ” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response to comments the Florida gubernatorial candidate made about her while speaking at a campaign event in Orange Park on Saturday.

Rep DeSantis, it seems you‘re confused as to “whatever I am.”



I am a Puerto Rican woman. It‘s strange you don’t know what that is, given that ~75,000 Puerto Ricans have relocated to Florida in the 10 mos since María.



But I’m sure these new FL voters appreciate your comments! https://t.co/xJlroSe5Hs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) July 23, 2018

DeSantis, a vocal ally of President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani: Trump would agree to interview with Mueller if no questions on obstruction Haley: Russia 'never will be' friend of US Massachusetts passes NASTY Women Act repealing 173-year-old abortion ban MORE, over the weekend had mocked the political newcomer, who came to fame after defeating a top-ranking House Democrat in a New York primary earlier this year.

“You look at this girl Ocasio-Cortez or whatever she is, I mean, she’s in a totally different universe,” DeSantis said on Saturday. “It’s basically socialism wrapped in ignorance.”

DeSantis, who also chairs the National Security subcommittee of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, took further aim at Ocasio-Cortez during his speech for previously criticizing the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians in a recent interview with PBS News.

During the interview, the 28-year-old referred to Israel’s “occupation” of Palestine as causing a humanitarian crisis. However, she later clarified that she meant that Israeli settlements are growing in areas where Palestinians are concentrated and also added that she was “not the expert” on the issue.

“There’s never been a Palestinian state. You’re just repeating these canned, left-wing talking points, and you’re somehow the savior of the Democratic Party? Good Lord,” DeSantis said in reference to the interview. “She has no clue what she’s talking about.”

DeSantis is running to succeed Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R), who is term limited and running for the Senate. DeSantis earned personal praise from Trump last year, who said he would make a "great" governor.