Cruz asked Trump to campaign for him in Texas Senate race

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCrystal ball time: Where are we headed politically? The Hill's Morning Report — Trump optimistic about GOP’s midterm prospects as Republicans fret Jimmy Kimmel: I hope America 'will get past this' political partisanship MORE (R-Texas) asked President Trump Donald John TrumpLeBron James to produce documentary series 'Shut Up and Dribble' for Showtime Rosie O'Donnell leads anti-Trump Broadway sing-along at the White House Study warns of looming potential for runaway global warming MORE to campaign for him in his Senate race against Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeCook Political Report moves Cruz-O'Rourke Senate race to 'lean Republican' Election Countdown: Trump jumps into Ohio special election fight | What to watch in Tennessee primaries | Koch network freezes out Republicans who crossed them | Dead heat in Texas, Nevada Senate races | How celebs are getting into the midterms Poll: Cruz leads O'Rourke by 6 points in Texas MORE (D-Texas).

Cruz told The Houston Chronicle during a campaign stop in Seguin, Texas, on Monday that he had contacted Trump and that he would "welcome" the president's support.

"I hope to see him in Texas,” Cruz told the Chronicle. “I think we are likely to see the president down in Texas before the election.”

The former White House hopeful admitted that his relationship with Trump has had its "ups and downs," specifically during the 2016 Republican presidential primary. But Cruz told the Chronicle that he has been working closely with the administration.

“We’re talking to the White House every week, sometimes every day,” Cruz said. “I’ve been proud to lead the effort to bring Republicans together.”

Cruz is facing a tough reelection test against O'Rourke.

While Cruz remains the favorite, polls have continued to show the Democratic challenger gaining ground.

The Cook Political Report, a major nonpartisan election handicapper, shifted the race from its “likely Republican” column to “lean Republican” last week, saying that recent polling suggests a tighter contest.

In addition, a new Texas Lyceum poll indicated Cruz leads O'Rourke by just a 2-point margin among likely voters.

Trump has held a number of rallies for GOP candidates this year to help the party retain control of Congress. On Saturday, he campaigned for Republican Troy Balderson, who is running in a special election in Ohio's 12th District.