GOP lawmaker: Every white suburban district in the country will be a swing district this year

Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.) says his party is at risk of losing "every white, suburban district" in the coming November midterm elections.

“Every white, suburban district in the country will be a swing district in November, that’s the takeaway” from the Ohio special election this week, Curbelo told The New York Times in a report published on Wednesday.

The Florida congressman is considered one of the more vulnerable House Republicans up for reelection in the coming midterm elections.

Curbelo won reelection in 2016 to his South Florida House seat — in a district that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won — by carving out a moderate streak during his first term.

His remarks echo similar sentiments expressed by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) on Wednesday, who also told The Times that there's a "real likelihood" Democrats will "not only win the House, but they win it by 10 or 12 more seats than they need."

“We’re bleeding among women and the enthusiasm factor for Democrats is worth 7 or 8 points, and sometimes more,” Graham said in the interview, adding that if he were a “House guy in an R+10 or less seat I’d be getting on the phone and raising money and putting a sign on my dog.”

The GOP lawmakers made the remarks one day after Republicans faced a hotly contested special election in Ohio's 12th Congressional District for a long GOP-held seat.

The seat, which President Trump won in 2016 by 11 percentage points, was too close to call, setting off alarms for Republicans ahead of the November midterms and giving a boost to Democrats as they seek to take back control of Congress.