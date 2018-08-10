GOP candidate who criticizes outsourcing has brand that sells foreign-made goods: report

Mike Braun, a multimillionaire businessman who won the Indiana GOP Senate primary earlier this year and has a history of criticizing foreign outsourcing, owns a company that sells foreign-made auto parts, according to The Associated Press.

Braun, who has repeatedly attacked his opponent, Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyNRA will spend M to support Kavanaugh for Supreme Court: report Planned Parenthood launches six-figure Supreme Court ad campaign Vulnerable Senate Dem: ‘I’m fine’ with more money for border wall MORE (D), for previously owning stock in a company run by his brother that has a factory in Mexico, owns Promaxx Automotive, according to AP.

AP listed a number of products sold by Promaxx that appeared to be made in China, including running boards and winches, which are used to pull 4x4 vehicles stuck in mud, AP reported.

ADVERTISEMENT A spokesman for Braun, Josh Kelley, highlighted Braun's record in creating American jobs in a statement to The Hill.

"The truth is: every job Mike Braun creates is an American job, 95 percent of Mike's suppliers are American," Kelley said. The spokesman did not address whether the goods sold by Braun’s company were manufactured abroad in the statement.

Braun said at a GOP debate earlier this year that he only deals with American manufacturers, according to AP.

“We buy their products. I don’t know where they get them made,” Braun reportedly said in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My business is never involved in anything overseas other than some of the companies that we distribute their products,” Braun also said at a GOP breakfast in Indiana last December, according to the news agency.

Braun is seeking to unseat Donnelly in the fall, in a race that has been rated as a "toss-up" by the Cook Political Report.