Florida GOP candidate wants to move Trump’s Walk of Fame star to his state

Mike Hill, a former state representative in Florida who is running for the Republican nomination for a House race in the state, wants to bring President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump praised White House defender who was fired for sexual harassment: report Cohen's father said he didn’t survive Holocaust to have his name 'sullied' by Trump: report NYT: Trump after Cohen plea mused, 'How did we end up here?' MORE’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star to Pensacola as local officials in California push to have it removed.

"Pensacola, the first settlement in America, is also going to be the city that is going to bring the Trump Hollywood star here to Pensacola," Hill said in a live post on Facebook Wednesday. "I want you to join me, Pensacola."

The Republican House hopeful made the announcement while holding a photo of the president’s star as he delivered remarks before a Confederate monument in Pensacola along with a campaign sign.

"When I'm in office, I'll be able to do even more to make sure that this star gets here and stays here," Hill said in the video. "Let's go, Pensacola. Let's make this work."

Trump’s star, which was unveiled in 2007, has been destroyed twice in the past two years.

Earlier this month, the West Hollywood City Council voted to approve a proposal urging the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the marker.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has said in the past that it would never remove stars, but, as the City Council also pointed out in its resolution, the Walk of Fame is still the “property of the City of Los Angeles” and that the city has the “ultimate responsibility for the condition and maintenance of the Walk of Fame.”

Hill further expressed his desire to have the star moved to Florida in an interview with the Pensacola News Journal on Thursday.

"I did not create the timing of when the star was destroyed in Hollywood," Hill said. "... Even if I were not running for office, this would be something that I would do because I so support our president Donald Trump and what he is doing."

Hill said he plans to raise money for the star to be moved to Florida and will hold a contest online to pick a location for the marker.

He said once the location is decided he would petition the city to place the star there.