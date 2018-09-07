Obama visits diner with Illinois Dem candidate

Former President Obama was back on the campaign trail Friday, visiting a diner in Urbana, Ill., with Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker.

A video posted on Twitter by a Politico reporter shows Obama ordering at the diner and insisting that he'll pay the tab.

His visit came just hours after he gave a fiery speech at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in which he condemned President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: Lincoln's Gettysburg Address was ridiculed by the 'fake news' Trump thanks North Korea’s Kim for promise to denuclearize during his tenure No NFL players visibly kneel during season opener MORE on a range of issue and urged the public to vote in the midterm election.

“I’m here today because this is one of those pivotal moments when every one of us as citizens of the United States need to determine just who it is that we are, just what it is that we stand for,” Obama said.

The speech marked Obama's return to the political arena with him hitting the trail with other candidates this weekend.

Obama is set to appear with seven Orange County, Calif., Democrats who are challenging Republicans this year on Saturday, The New York Times reported.