Kasich: Republicans 'must realize' they serve people, not party or president

Gov. John Kasich (R) said on Thursday that the GOP “'must realize” they’re in office to serve the people and not President Trump Donald John TrumpPoll: Democrat McCaskill leads Republican Hawley by 3 points in Missouri Senate race Pence cancels trip to Georgia after Hurricane Florence path changes Trump's school safety commission will not support age limits for gun purchases: report MORE.

“Republicans must realize they are in office to serve their constituents, not a political party or a President,” Kasich said on Twitter. “They are there to do the right thing.”

Republicans must realize they are in office to serve their constituents, not a political party or a President. They are there to do the right thing. pic.twitter.com/oPZttzjitX — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) September 13, 2018

The Republican’s tweet also featured a video from his recent appearance on MSNBC in which he called on Republican lawmakers to be "your own man or woman."

“You don’t work for a president. You don’t work for a party,” Kasich said in the video. “When you’re on the streets with the folks, they’re judging you for who you are. So, my advice to Republicans is, ‘Hey, be your own person. Be your own man or woman.’”

“The Republicans are having trouble because people don’t want chaos,” the Ohio Republican said. “They don’t want all this fighting. They don’t want all this name-calling. This has been something that’s been going on for a long time. They don’t want family separation at the border.”

“The thing that really troubles me is I cannot believe that there are a group of people in my party who are saying people who have preexisting conditions can be denied healthcare,” Kaisch continued, but he went on to say that he believes there are parts of the Republican party who beginning to say “enough with this.”

“I’m starting to sense it, I’m starting to feel it,” Kasich said.

Kasich’s remarks arrive weeks after the Republican lawmaker said that more members of the his party need to be willing to stand up to the president.

“It’s been pretty lonely out here," Kasich said at the time, alluding to how he is one of small number of GOP members who consistently criticize Trump.

“Not that I mind walking a lonely road,” Kasich added, “I’ve done it most of my career, but always would be good if you had more people who are willing to stand up and say that’s the wrong direction.”

Kasich, who was a presidential contender in 2016 and refused to vote for Trump in the election, has frequently criticized Trump throughout his presidency and has not ruled out a 2020 bid for the office.