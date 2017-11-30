Ryan invites Trump for State of the Union on Jan. 30

Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanFreedomWatch sues to remove Mueller Congress needs to bring real change when it comes to sexual harassment Twitter’s verified status is a power that must be controlled MORE (R-Wis.) said Thursday that he is inviting President Trump to deliver his first State of the Union address on Jan. 30.

"Today, we are in the midst of a historic effort to provide relief to hardworking taxpayers, grow our economy, and rebuild our military for the 21st century," Ryan wrote in a letter to Trump offering the formal invitation to address a joint session of Congress.

"Looking ahead, the new year will bring an opportunity to take account of the progress we have made but also lay out the work that still remains to be done on behalf of the American people," Ryan wrote.

"In that spirit, it is my honor to invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 in the House Chamber."

Trump delivered his first speech before a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28. But it was technically not a State of the Union address because he had been only been sworn in as president a month earlier.

Republicans in Congress are hoping that they will have sent Trump their first major legislative accomplishment by the time he delivers the State of the Union address.

The Senate is poised to vote on the GOP tax reform bill as soon as this week. Once that happens, House GOP leaders say they want to go to conference to iron out the differences with their version, which passed before the Thanksgiving break.

Republicans are eager to claim at least one major accomplishment since they gained across-the-board control of Washington in January. They're under pressure to deliver on tax reform after failing to fulfill their nearly decade-long pledge to repeal ObamaCare earlier this year.

--This report was updated at 11:50 a.m.