Red-state Senate Democrats are getting high-profile committee roles next year as the party heads toward a tough 2018 campaign cycle.

Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinDem senator calls for 'war on drugs' Red-state Dems getting high-profile Senate perches Sanders ally to join Senate leadership team MORE (D-W.Va.) is joining the Appropriations and the Intelligence committees, according to a breakdown of caucus assignments released by incoming Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles SchumerLeft, right prep for battle royal over Sessions DNC hopeful Harrison touts red state experience White House staff pranks Obama with snowmen MORE (D-N.Y.).

“It is a privilege to be assigned to the Senate Committee on Appropriations and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, as we enter into a new Congress,” Manchin said on Tuesday. “The two committees oversee a range of issues that will help the people of West Virginia and our values."

Though the Intelligence Committee generally works behind closed doors, the post will put Manchin at the heart of upcoming probes on whether Russia meddled in U.S. elections to help Donald Trump Donald TrumpFive questions for Trump’s tax reform Left, right prep for battle royal over Sessions Alaska lawmakers mull legislation to block Obama drilling ban MORE.

The Appropriations post will give Manchin oversight of taxpayer dollars and additional influence to try to steer some of those funds to his home state.

Manchin added on Tuesday that the two committees paired with his move in 2017 to Senate Democratic leadership means he "will have a greater influence over where our federal dollars are going, and how our country’s intelligence activities and programs keep us safe."

Separately, Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire McCaskillSenators call for action on drug price 'gouging' Red-state Dems getting high-profile Senate perches Five reasons why Tillerson is likely to get through MORE (Mo.) will take the top Democratic spot on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, giving her broad sway on government oversight and the Department of Homeland Security.

"Missourians expect me to fight for them — to make their families and communities more secure, and to strengthen accountability in government,” McCaskill said. “That’s been the bread and butter of my work in the Senate. And these assignments will give me a strong platform to keep fighting for the state I love.”

She will also join the Finance Committee as lawmakers prepare to take another stab at tax reform in 2017.

Sen. Tim Kaine Tim KaineRed-state Dems getting high-profile Senate perches When will Trump hold a press conference? Senate Dems, Sanders ask Trump to help lower drug prices MORE (D-Va.), who is also up for reelection in 2018, will join the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee.

The move will put Kaine on the front lines of the fight over the Affordable Care Act, with Republicans looking to lay the pathway for the repeal process in early January.

"This is a critical moment for healthcare in America and I’m motivated now more than ever to fight against harmful policy proposals that seek to reverse the progress we’ve made in increasing access to care for millions of Americans," Kaine said in a statement.

The former vice presidential nominee added that he would also use the role to address opioid and prescription drug abuse.

Senate Democrats face a potentially brutal 2018 map , where they'll have to play defense on 23 seats. Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Majority of Dems want 'someone entirely new' to run in 2020 Trump's unorthodox campaign should not be imitated Anti-Trump activists to set up permanent protest location in DC MORE (I-Vt.) and Angus King Angus KingRed-state Dems getting high-profile Senate perches Senate Dems, Sanders ask Trump to help lower drug prices Senator hits Trump for seeking 'simple answer' to attacks MORE (I-Maine), who caucus with Democrats, are also up for reelection. Ten of those seats are in states carried by President-elect Donald Trump.

Kaine, McCaskill and Manchin have each said that they will run for reelection.

Sen.-elect Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is also joining the Appropriations Committee despite being a freshman. Van Hollen previously served in the House, including as ranking member on the Budget Committee, and will head up the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee heading into the 2018 cycle.

Schumer’s committee appointments must be ratified by a vote of the entire Senate Democratic Caucus in January.

Though the 2018 election is nearly two years away, midterm politics spilled onto the Senate floor before lawmakers left Washington for the year. Manchin lead Democrats in holding up a spending bill in an effort get a one-year extension of healthcare benefits for miners and their families included in the continuing resolution.

Schumer praised Manchin and other-red state Democrats during the fight at a rally with miners.

“I first want to tell the miners here what a wonderful job Joe [Manchin] and Heidi [Heitkamp] and Sherrod [Brown] and Mark [Warner] and [Bob Casey Jr.] have done for you,” he said, speaking next to the senators. “I want to tell the miners I have their back because they have your back.”

Heitkmap, Casey and Brown are also up for reelection in 2018.